NATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says

NATO is contemplating a longer-term army posture in jap Europe to strengthen its defenses, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Monday, as tensions remained excessive over Russia’s army build-up close to Ukraine.

“We are considering more longer-term adjustments to our posture, our presence in the eastern part of the alliance. No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO,” he instructed reporters in Brussels.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO protection ministers are anticipated to debate reinforcements at their subsequent assembly on February 16-17. Western governments have urged Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukraine’s borders, particularly if Russia needs to see fewer deployments in jap NATO allied states.

“If Russia really wants less NATO close to the borders, they get the opposite,” Stoltenberg stated at a information convention with Polish President Andrzej Duda, referring to NATO’s response to deploy battlegroups on its jap territory following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

NATO presently has troops rotating out and in of jap Europe, a so-called persistent, however not everlasting, presence.

From the Baltics to the Black Sea, NATO’s troop deployments have been deliberately mild, officers say, to attempt to deter however not provoke any additional Russian aggression. Hungary and Slovakia have been talked about by Western officers as potential

hosts for NATO troops, though no choices have been made.

In addition to US troops already in Poland, round 1,700 US service members, primarily from the 82nd Airborne Division, are deploying this week from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to the nation.

Read extra:

Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington

Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’

Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation with Russia: Ukraine