nato: NATO sends ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe – Times of India
BRUSSELS: NATO stated Monday that it is placing additional forces on standby and sending extra ships and fighter jets to jap Europe as Russia continues its troop build-up close to Ukraine.
It stated that it is beefing up its “deterrence” presence within the Baltic Sea space. Plenty of members of the 30-country navy group have provided troops and gear.
Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deploying F-16 struggle planes to Lithuania.
Spain is sending ships to hitch NATO’s standing maritime pressure and contemplating sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. France stands able to ship troops to Bulgaria, NATO stated.
“NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance. We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated in an announcement.
