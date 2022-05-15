NATO officials ‘confident’ on Swedish, Finnish membership bids despite Turkish reservations

BERLIN — Turkish considerations is not going to derail the ambitions of Finland and Sweden to hitch NATO, senior alliance officers mentioned on Sunday.

Ankara has accused the 2 Nordic international locations of supporting Kurdish teams, throwing a spanner into the plans of Helsinki and Stockholm for fast NATO accession following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Countries supporting terrorism should not be allies in NATO,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sunday following talks with the alliance’s international ministers in Berlin.

NATO membership requires assist from all present 30 allies, together with Turkey.

Speaking to reporters following the talks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sought to minimize any dangers to swift membership for Finland and Sweden. “Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership,” Stoltenberg mentioned, talking through videolink as he recovers from COVID.

“I’m confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn’t delay the membership or the accession process,” he mentioned. “My intention is still to have a quick and swift process.”

Turkey’s Çavuşoğlu met on Saturday with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to debate Ankara’s considerations, however the assembly didn’t result in a big shift within the Turkish management’s rhetoric. Speaking to Turkish media on Sunday, Çavuşoğlu mentioned that Finland and Sweden “must stop supporting terror groups” and provides safety ensures.

But Western officers in Berlin signaled that they consider Ankara might be satisfied.

“This is a process, and NATO is a place for dialogue,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed reporters after the ministers’ assembly.

While declining to supply particulars on his dialogue together with his Turkish counterpart and different NATO allies, Blinken mentioned that he “heard, almost across the board, very strong support” for Finland and Sweden to hitch the alliance in the event that they select to use. “I’m very confident that we will reach consensus,” he mentioned.

In Berlin, many ministers expressed enthusiastic assist for Finland and Sweden to hitch the army alliance — and rapidly.

“Sweden and Finland are not only our friends and partners but already for long members of our European family,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock informed reporters. “The doors of NATO stand open for them, and if they decide to go through this door, then we will welcome them with open arms,” she mentioned.

Addressing considerations about Finland and Sweden’s safety within the interval between their software and full ratification by the alliance’s 30 members, the German minister mentioned Berlin will try to attenuate the ready time.

“Should our friends in Helsinki and Stockholm decide in favor of accession, which is very likely, we in Germany will do everything possible to keep this sensitive transitional phase between application for accession and ratification as short as possible,” Baerbock mentioned.

Stoltenberg, in the meantime, indicated that NATO will take proactive steps to supply Helsinki and Stockholm with further safety. “Many allies have stated that they will find fast-tracks,” the NATO chief mentioned, however “there will be a time period between application and the full membership.”

“We will look into ways to provide security assurances,” he mentioned, “including by increasing NATO presence in the region.”