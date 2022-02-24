NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begun

Russia has begun attacking Ukraine, based on NATO officers. The late-night assault started moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced that he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” to guard japanese Ukraine’s Donbas area. CBS News correspondents reported listening to loud blasts within the capital metropolis, Kyiv, and within the japanese metropolis of Kharkiv.

In his speech on Russian state TV, Putin mentioned his plans didn’t embody an occupation of Ukraine.

The assault got here simply two days after Putin recognized the self-declared “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, in japanese Ukraine’s Donbas area, as unbiased, sending shockwaves throughout the globe and a brand new spherical of sanctions from the West. Putin additionally ordered Russian forces into the breakaway area for what he known as “peacekeeping functions.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken known as Russia’s transfer to acknowledge the 2 territories “a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and on Tuesday, President Biden mentioned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had begun. Ukrainians — each the nation’s army and its civilians — have been bracing for an growth of the eight-year battle in Donbas for weeks.

On Wednesday, the federal government in Kyiv known as up army reservists and lawmakers authorized a national state of emergency. The emergency declaration gave authorities extra energy to “strengthen security of public places” outdoors of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine’s nationwide safety chief Oleksiy Danilov mentioned.

Russia had massed roughly 190,000 forces close to the Ukrainian border, and Mr. Biden on Friday mentioned he was “convinced” Putin had determined to invade.