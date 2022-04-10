NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg

NATO is engaged on plans for a everlasting army presence on

its border, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned, Trend studies citing

Reuters.

NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation”

that can replicate “the long-term consequences”, Stoltenberg mentioned in

an interview with The Telegraph newspaper.

“What we see now could be a brand new actuality, a brand new regular for European

safety. Therefore, we now have now requested our army commanders to

present choices for what we name a reset, a longer-term adaptation

of NATO,” it cited Stoltenberg as saying.

Stoltenberg, who just lately mentioned he would prolong his time period as head

of the alliance by a 12 months, additionally mentioned within the interview that

choices on the reset could be made at a NATO summit to be held in

Madrid in June.