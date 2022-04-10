NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg
NATO is engaged on plans for a everlasting army presence on
its border, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned, Trend studies citing
Reuters.
NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation”
that can replicate “the long-term consequences”, Stoltenberg mentioned in
an interview with The Telegraph newspaper.
“What we see now could be a brand new actuality, a brand new regular for European
safety. Therefore, we now have now requested our army commanders to
present choices for what we name a reset, a longer-term adaptation
of NATO,” it cited Stoltenberg as saying.
Stoltenberg, who just lately mentioned he would prolong his time period as head
of the alliance by a 12 months, additionally mentioned within the interview that
choices on the reset could be made at a NATO summit to be held in
Madrid in June.