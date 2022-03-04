NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday stated the alliance wouldn’t impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine after calls from Kyiv to assist cease Russia’s bombardments.

“The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukraine’s airspace, and then impose that no fly zone by shooting down Russian planes,” Stoltenberg stated after an pressing assembly with NATO overseas ministers.

“If we did that, we’ll end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering. So that’s the reason why we make this painful decision.”

The stance by the US-led bloc comes regardless of appeals from Ukraine’s management to assist halt indiscriminate bombing towards cities across the nation.

Stoltenberg warned that “the days to come are likely to be worse, with more death, more suffering, and more destruction as Russian armed forces bring in heavier weaponry and continue their attacks across the country.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the alliance by way of videolink from Kyiv.

He tweeted afterwards: “My message: act now before it’s too late. Don’t let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin turn Ukraine into Syria. We are ready to fight. We will continue fighting. But we need partners to help us with concrete, resolute and swift actions, now.”

NATO members have rushed 1000’s of troops to japanese Europe to bolster the alliance’s flank closest to Russia and are sending weapons to assist Ukraine defend itself.

“We will continue to do what it takes to protect and defend every inch of NATO territory. NATO is a defensive alliance. Our core task is to keep our 30 nations safe,” Stoltenberg stated.

“We are not part of this conflict and we have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine.”

Kyiv has stated that if NATO will not be prepared to close Ukrainian airspace then the allies ought to provide warplanes and air protection methods to assist cease Russian air assaults.

European nations have to date stated they won’t ship planes and most arms deliveries have centered on gentle weapons, and anti-tank and shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles.

