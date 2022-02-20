NATO relocates Ukraine staff to Lviv and Brussels for safety reasons

NATO has relocated Ukraine employees from the capital Kyiv to Lviv within the west of the nation and to Brussels for security causes, a NATO official stated on Saturday, confirming a report by Norwegian day by day VG.

“The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels. The NATO offices in Ukraine remain operational,” the official stated, with out giving any particulars on the quantity and jobs of these moved.



NATO and allied nations have been monitoring and assessing the scenario very intently, in line with the official, and proceed to take all the mandatory measures.

Lviv is within the far west of Ukraine. Many nations have moved diplomats there from Kyiv additional within the east.

