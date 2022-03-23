NATO says 7—15,000 Russian troops killed amid Ukrainian resistance

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to fifteen,000 Russian troopers have been killed in 4 weeks of combating in Ukraine.

A lot of casualties got here to be because the nation’s defenders have put up stiffer-than-expected resistance and denied Moscow the lightning victory it hoped for.

A senior NATO army official stated the estimate was primarily based on info from Ukrainian officers, what Russia has launched — deliberately or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on the situation of anonymity beneath floor guidelines set by NATO.

Russia has not given an official replace because it stated on March 2 that 498 troopers had been killed in motion in Ukraine.

The pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, citing the Defence Ministry, briefly reported Monday that just about 10,000 Russian troopers had been killed. The report was rapidly eliminated, and newspaper blamed hackers.

When Russia unleashed Europe’s greatest offensive since World War II on 24 February and brandished the prospect of nuclear escalation if the West intervened, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s democratically elected authorities appeared probably.

But with Wednesday marking 4 full weeks of combating, Russia is slowed down in a grinding army marketing campaign, with untold numbers of lifeless, no speedy finish in sight, and its economic system crippled by Western sanctions.

Kremlin claims the whole lot nonetheless ‘in line with plans’

Despite loads of proof on the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the army operation was going “strictly in accordance” with plans.

Russia wants to “get rid of the military potential of Ukraine” and “ensure that Ukraine changes from an anti-Russian centre to a neutral country,” Peskov said.

Officially, Russia is calling the campaign a “special military operation”. It has effectively outlawed terms such as “invasion” and “war,” and police have arrested thousands of antiwar protesters.

But as casualties mount and quick victory is no longer in sight, Russia is having to work to shore up morale. Western officials say that Putin’s forces are facing serious shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear.

“We have seen indications that the Ukrainians are going a bit more on the offensive now,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. He said that was particularly true in southern Ukraine, including near Kherson.

But Russia’s far stronger, bigger military has many Western experts warning against overconfidence in Ukraine’s long-term odds.

The Kremlin’s practice in past wars has been to grind down resistance with strikes that flattened cities, killing countless civilians and sending millions fleeing.

Major Russian objectives remain unfulfilled. The capital, Kyiv, has been shelled repeatedly hit but is not even encircled.

More shelling and gunfire shook the city Wednesday, with plumes of black smoke rising from the western outskirts, where the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed in the capital since the war broke out.

In the south, the port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, under weeks of siege and bombardment. But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The war kills thousands, shatters cities to pieces

Addressing Japan’s parliament on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said four weeks of war have killed thousands, including at least 121 of Ukraine’s children.

“Our people cannot even adequately bury their murdered relatives, friends and neighbours. They have to be buried right in the yards of destroyed buildings, next to the roads,” he said.

Repeatedly pushed back by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian troops are shelling targets from afar, falling back on tactics they used in reducing cities to ruins in Syria and Chechnya.

Zelenskyy said 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol, a city of 430,000 people. It has been shattered by strikes from air, land and sea, and repeated efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.

“They bombed us for the past 20 days,” said 39-year-old Viktoria Totsen, who fled from Mariupol to Poland. “During the last five days, the planes were flying over us every five seconds and dropped bombs everywhere — on residential buildings, kindergartens, art schools, everywhere.”

Zelenskyy, speaking Tuesday in his nightly video address to his nation, said efforts to establish humanitarian corridors for the residents of the southern port city are almost all being “foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling or deliberate terror”.

He accused Russian forces of seizing one humanitarian convoy. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians were holding captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles.

It is not clear how much of Mariupol is still under Ukrainian control. Fleeing residents say fighting continues street by street.

In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died, but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theatre, a swimming pool complex, and an art school — all sites where civilians were sheltering.

In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Kateryna Mytkevich, who arrived in Poland after fleeing Chernihiv, wiped away tears as she spoke about what she had seen.

The city is without gas, electricity or running water, said Mytkevich, 39, and entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed.

“I don’t understand why we have such a curse,” she stated.

Danger of chemical weapons use amid continued peace talks

On Wednesday, the top of the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, travelled to Moscow for discussions with Russian officers on pressing issues together with humanitarian assist and prisoners of warfare.

“The devastation brought on by the battle in latest weeks, in addition to eight years of battle in Donbas, has been huge,” ICRC President Peter Maurer stated.

The warfare’s financial and geopolitical shockwaves — with hovering vitality costs, fears for world meals provides, and Russia and China aligning in a brand new world order with Cold War echoes — have reverberated throughout a planet but to emerge from the COVID-19 disaster.

Key allies are assembly in Brussels and Warsaw this week to debate attainable new punitive measures and extra army assist to Ukraine.

As President Biden left the White House on Wednesday for the flight to Europe, he warned there’s a “actual menace” Russia could use chemical weapons and said he will discuss that danger with the other leaders.

Meanwhile, talks between Kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting have continued by video. Zelenskyy said negotiations with Russia are going “step by step, but they are going forward”.

With no peace, those not yet fighting prepared to do so.

“Everything’s a best-seller these days,” stated Zakhar Sluzhalyy, who owns a gun store within the western metropolis of Lviv.

“We’re defending our land,” he said. “We’re combating for our freedom and that of the remainder of Europe.”