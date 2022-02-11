NATO says Russia faces choice: Diplomatic solution or sanctions

Russia should select between a diplomatic resolution to the disaster over Ukraine or face financial sanctions from the West and an elevated navy presence of NATO forces within the alliance’s jap international locations, NATO’s secretary common stated on Thursday (10 February), write Robin Emmott and John Chalmers.

“Russia has a choice: they can either choose a diplomatic solution – and we’re ready to sit down – but if they choose confrontation, they will pay a higher price,” Jens Stoltenberg stated.

“There will be economic sanctions. There will be an increased NATO military presence in the eastern part of the alliance, and the UK is really an important part of that,” he instructed a joint information convention with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels.

