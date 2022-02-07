NATO Secretary General discusses Russian military build-up with President of Poland

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed President Andrzej Duda of Poland to NATO Headquarters in the present day (7 February) for talks in regards to the ongoing Russian navy build-up in and round Ukraine. Stoltenberg mentioned: “Russia now has deployed well over 100,000 troops with enabling capabilities, including medical units, command and control, and logistics. We also expect around 30,000 Russian troops to be deployed in Belarus: the largest build-up there since the Cold War. These deployments are not justified, not transparent, and very close to NATO borders.”

The Secretary General said that the readiness of the NATO Response Force had already been elevated and that NATO is contemplating the deployment of further battlegroups to the south-eastern a part of the Alliance. The Secretary General welcomed that the United States is sending extra troops to Poland, Germany and Romania, calling this “a powerful demonstration of American commitment to our Alliance. Other Allies are also contributing more forces to NATO on land, in the air, and at sea. Our deployments are defensive and proportionate. They send a clear message: NATO will do whatever is necessary to protect and defend all Allies.”

Stoltenberg careworn that NATO stays open to dialogue to discover a political resolution: “Today, I reiterate my invitation to Russia to meet with NATO Allies in the NATO-Russia Council. We are ready to listen to their concerns, to discuss NATO-Russia relations, risk reduction and transparency, arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, and other issues that affect our security. But NATO will not compromise on core principles. Our ability to protect and defend all Allies, and the right of each nation to choose its own path.”

The leaders additionally mentioned the latest joint assertion by Russia and China, wherein each nations known as on NATO to cease admitting new members. Stoltenberg known as this “an attempt to deny sovereign nations the right to make their own choices, a right enshrined in key international documents.” He careworn that NATO respects each nation’s resolution to be a part of an alliance or not, saying: “We must respect sovereign decisions, not return to an age of spheres of influence, where the big powers can tell others what they can or cannot do.”

The secretary basic thanked Poland for its main contributions to NATO’s shared safety, together with by internet hosting one of many Alliance’s multinational battlegroups within the area.

