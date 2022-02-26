NATO Secretary General says Russia has made a terrible strategic mistake

Following immediately’s NATO assembly, Jens Stoltenberg spoke to journalists saying that Russia had shattered peace in Europe: “ The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion.”

Much to the disapproval of Russia NATO invited its shut companions Finland, Sweden, in addition to the European Union to the summit.

“We deplore the tragic loss of life, enormous human suffering and destruction,” he stated. “The Kremlin’s objectives are not limited to Ukraine. Russia has demanded legally binding agreements to limit further NATO enlargement, and remove troops and infrastructure from our allies that joined after 1997. We are facing a new normal in European security where Russia openly contests the European security order and uses force to pursue its objectives.”

Stoltenberg described this as a horrible strategic mistake.

Advertisement

NATO Allies activated our defence plans yesterday and are deploying parts of the NATO Response Force on-line at sea and within the air. To additional strengthen its posture and to reply shortly to any contingency.

The United States, Canada and European allies have now deployed 1000s extra troops to the jap a part of the Alliance. Over 100 jets at excessive alert, working in over 30 completely different places and over 120 ships from the excessive north to the Mediterranean. Stoltenber stated: “There must be no space for miscalculation or misunderstanding. We will do what it takes to protect and defend every ally and every inch of NATO territory.”

Advertisement

Share this text: