NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia – Special Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

NATO helps the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Special Representative of the group’s Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina stated on Twitter, Trend experiences.

Commenting on the repatriation of eight servicemen of Armenian origin by Azerbaijan to Armenia, Colomina known as it excellent news.

“NATO appreciates the partnership with each Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he famous.

According to him, the normalization of relations between the nations will contribute to rising stability and prosperity within the area.

Guided by the precept of humanism, on February 7, 2022, Azerbaijan repatriated eight servicemen of Armenian origin to Armenia.

Some of them had been servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 whereas suppressing a provocation dedicated by the Armenian armed forces in route of the Kalbajar district of the state border.