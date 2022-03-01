NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

NATO international ministers will maintain emergency talks in Brussels on Friday over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the alliance mentioned in a press release.

NATO allies have rushed to bolster their jap flank after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the assault, however stay adamant that they won’t get entangled militarily within the conflict in non-NATO member Ukraine.

NATO has for the primary time activated its fast response drive so as to add to 1000’s of troops already despatched by allies to jap members.

The alliance has confronted calls to assist impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia has launched air strikes in opposition to civilian targets.

NATO has rejected that concept, arguing it may drag the alliance what may flip right into a nuclear battle with Moscow.

“We have to accept the reality that that involves shooting down Russian planes,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned Tuesday on a visit to Estonia with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“That’’s a very, very big step that is simply not on the agenda of any NATO country.”

