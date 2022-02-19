NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned on Saturday he had despatched a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov providing extra talks to defuse a attainable battle in Ukraine however warned Moscow of the hazards of constructing unimaginable safety calls for.

Stoltenberg mentioned he despatched the letter on Thursday, urging Lavrov to comply with extra talks within the format of the NATO-Russia Council, which met in January to formally focus on Moscow’s requires allies to withdraw troops from japanese Europe.

He additionally instructed the Munich Security Conference that there have been no indicators of a Russian withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine – regardless of Russia’s assertion this week that it had begun withdrawing troops – and that the chance of a battle was actual as Moscow’s navy build-up continued.

“I have invited Russia and all NATO allies to meetings in the NATO-Russia Council. And I reiterated my invitation in the letter that I sent to minister Lavrov on Thursday,” he mentioned.

“We are extremely concerned because we see that they continue to build up, they continue to prepare. And we have never in Europe seen since the end of the Cold War, such a large concentration of combat-ready troops,” he mentioned.

In a uncommon admission of the boundaries of diplomacy, Stoltenberg additionally instructed the convention that Moscow was placing ahead safety calls for that the Kremlin knew NATO may by no means meet.

In the stand-off over Ukraine, Russia has despatched tens of 1000’s of troops close to the border with its neighbor whereas insisting it has no plans to invade. President Vladimir Putin is urgent safety calls for together with a block on Ukraine ever becoming a member of NATO. NATO has mentioned that, underneath UN treaties, each nation is free to decide on its alliances.

“So that danger is now the combination of this massive military buildup, with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say if we don’t meet them, there will be military consequences,” Stoltenberg mentioned.

Speaking alongside Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Moscow’s threats towards Ukraine may reshape the whole worldwide system and would additionally value Moscow economically.

“The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order,” von der Leyen mentioned.

