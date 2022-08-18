NATO urges restraint in Kosovo and Serbia but stands ready to intervene if needed

Peacekeeping forces are “ready to do more” in Kosovo if wanted, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned Wednesday, as Western officers work to cut back tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.

A long-running border dispute sparked fears of an escalation within the area earlier this summer time: Protesters blocked roads in northern Kosovo over new guidelines requiring Kosovo Serbs to make use of Kosovo-issued automobile license plates and for individuals coming into the nation to obtain particular entry paperwork.

“While the situation on the ground has improved, it is the responsibility of all parties, particularly officials from Belgrade and Pristina, to prevent escalation again,” Stoltenberg instructed reporters.

The NATO chief held separate conferences in Brussels on Wednesday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti to debate the latest tensions, a day forward of EU-facilitated talks between the 2 leaders.

“I call on all sides to show restraint and to avoid violence,” Stoltenberg mentioned.

The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) has almost 4,000 troops within the nation. And whereas it isn’t the primary responder to incidents, it’s the last choice to intervene if the state of affairs deteriorates.

“Just that presence in itself helps to stabilize, helps to reduce tensions and helps us also to prevent escalation and any type of conflict,” the secretary-general mentioned.

“We have already increased the presence in the north, we are ready to do more,” he mentioned, including nevertheless that “we will act when needed and we act in a proportionate way because our main aim is to help to reduce tensions and to ensure all communities the freedom of movement, the safety of all communities.”

Kosovo’s Kurti cautioned about the potential for deepening tensions.

Speaking to POLITICO following his talks at NATO, the prime minister mentioned “there is an increased danger” of escalation.

Kurti mentioned he hopes KFOR would stop “any such reoccurrence of those roadblocks, which impede the freedom of movement, but also security of our police forces and citizens.”

At Thursday’s dialogue with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, the 2 sides are anticipated to debate each present tensions and broader points.

The EU has been facilitating a dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo since 2011. But Kurti mentioned Brussels ought to be extra engaged.

“I think there is way more caution than courage, and this is not helpful,” he mentioned. The EU, based on the prime minister, “should be more firm, more clear, and more active.”

Serbia’s Vučić, in the meantime, mentioned following his dialogue with Stoltenberg that the state of affairs is seen in another way amongst completely different nations.

“Please do not expect Serbs to enjoy and say how they’re having a really nice time,” the president, who spoke in Serbian, mentioned in a press convention at NATO headquarters. “There is a new generation of kids, of young men, in the north of Kosovo,” he mentioned, who “will not put up with the terror, they do not see Kosovo as an independent state.”

The president additionally mentioned he desires the perimeters to speak — whereas accusing his critics of misrepresenting Serbia’s motives.

“There are a lot of problems,” the Serbian president mentioned, “and what’s important for us [is] that with the help of KFOR, we should preserve peace and preserve stability.”