World
nato: US to provide Stryker army company to NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria – Times of India
SOFIA: The United States has agreed to supply a Stryker mechanised infantry firm for Bulgaria‘s battlegroup beneath NATO‘s drive to bolster its japanese flank after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov stated on Saturday.
“The USA agreed to provide a Stryker company,” he instructed a press convention with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO.”
Bulgaria, as soon as Moscow’s closest ally throughout the Cold War period however a NATO and European Union member state, is establishing a battlegroup of as much as 1,000 troops beneath the operational command of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe. The battlegroup is predicted to host troops from different allied international locations as properly.
“I wanted to underscore the importance of the announcement that Bulgaria has established and is leading a NATO multinational battlegroup. It is an important step and we fully support it,” Austin stated.
Petkov stated Bulgaria would proceed to ship humanitarian support to Ukraine and soak up Ukrainian refugees from the warfare, however it was not contemplating sending any weaponry to Kyiv in the interim as his Black Sea nation was too near the battle.
“The USA agreed to provide a Stryker company,” he instructed a press convention with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO.”
Bulgaria, as soon as Moscow’s closest ally throughout the Cold War period however a NATO and European Union member state, is establishing a battlegroup of as much as 1,000 troops beneath the operational command of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe. The battlegroup is predicted to host troops from different allied international locations as properly.
“I wanted to underscore the importance of the announcement that Bulgaria has established and is leading a NATO multinational battlegroup. It is an important step and we fully support it,” Austin stated.
Petkov stated Bulgaria would proceed to ship humanitarian support to Ukraine and soak up Ukrainian refugees from the warfare, however it was not contemplating sending any weaponry to Kyiv in the interim as his Black Sea nation was too near the battle.