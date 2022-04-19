Navalny accuses Russian forces of killing a namesake in Ukraine

Alexey Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition chief, on Tuesday accused Russian troopers of killing a person within the Ukrainian city of Bucha as a result of he shared the Navalny surname.

In a thread posted on his Twitter feed, Navalny mentioned that the useless man’s physique was discovered on the bottom with a passport mendacity subsequent to it, figuring out him as Ilya Ivanovich Navalny, born on Aug. 2, 1961 in Zalissia — the identical village the place Alexey Navalny’s father was born close to the Chernobyl nuclear energy plant.

“Everything indicates that they killed him because of his last name,” Navalny’s submit mentioned. “That’s why his passport was defiantly thrown nearby. A completely innocent person was killed by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s executioners (what else can I call them? definitely not “Russian soldiers”) as a result of he’s my namesake. Apparently, they hoped he was a relative of mine.”

Navalny has been jailed since returning to Russia final yr from Germany the place he had recovered from an assassination try through which he was poisoned with a chemical weapon. He was initially accused of parole violations in a case initially primarily based on prices extensively seen as trumped-up by the Kremlin. Last month, he was sentenced to an extra 9 years on fraud prices that had been additionally politically motivated.

Colleagues who proceed to run Navalny’s anti-corruption motion from exterior of Russia assist to take care of his Twitter feed, which has 2.9 million followers. Lawyers and different associates have been capable of go to him on the most safety penal colony the place he’s jailed and produce out written messages.

It was not attainable to instantly corroborate Navalny’s accusation that Ilya Navalny was killed due to his surname. But native officers and unbiased Ukrainian and worldwide journalists have documented in depth atrocities in Bucha, together with the torture and homicide of civilians, dedicated by Russian forces that occupied the city close to Kyiv for roughly a month earlier than they had been pushed out by the Ukrainian navy. Navalny mentioned he didn’t know if he was associated to the person, including that there have been many individuals with the identical surname from Zalissia.

Navalny, within the Twitter thread, known as for resistance to Russia’s warfare in Ukraine and to Putin. “It is now everyone’s duty to make at least some, even the smallest contribution to stop this war and remove Putin from power,” he wrote. “Protest wherever and however you can. Agitate however you can and whomever you can. Inaction is the worst possible thing. And now its consequence is death.”