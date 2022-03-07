World
Navalny aide urges Russian women to protest against Ukraine war – Times of India
LONDON: Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny, has urged ladies throughout the nation to make use of Tuesday’s International Women’s Day to demand an finish to Russia’s conflict on Ukraine.
“I call on all women to take to the streets at 2 p.m. tomorrow and demand an end to the war,” she tweeted. “Not because women have some special role in bringing peace. But because we know too well what price we have to pay for this war. And we have to stop it.”
Navalny himself final week urged Russians, in a press release printed on his behalf, to stage protests towards the invasion at 7 p.m. on weekdays and a pair of p.m. on weekends and holidays – corresponding to Women’s Day.
He stated protests throughout Russia and overseas would sign that not all Russians supported the conflict, and would present solidarity with the 1000’s of individuals detained in anti-war protests for the reason that invasion started on Feb. 24.
The OVD-Info monitoring group stated greater than 5,000 individuals had been arrested at anti-war protests on Sunday alone in dozens of cities throughout Russia.
Videos posted on social media by opposition activists and bloggers confirmed 1000’s of demonstrators chanting “No to war!” and “Shame on you!”.
Dozens of protesters within the Urals metropolis of Yekaterinburg had been proven being detained, one in every of them crushed as he lay on the bottom by police in riot gear.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm the footage and images on social media. Russia’s inside ministry stated on Sunday that police had detained round 3,500 individuals in unauthorised protests, together with 1,700 in Moscow, 750 in St Petersburg and 1,061 in different cities.
Russia’s final protests with an identical variety of arrests had been in January 2021, when 1000’s demanded Navalny’s launch after he was arrested on coming back from Germany, the place he had been recovering from being attacked inside Russia with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
Yarmysh, in a video accompanying her tweet, stated: “I’m sure that in Russia there is not a single woman who will welcome this dishonest, meaningless war… if she knows that one of her loved ones could die in it – on either side.”
