navalny: Navalnaya slams Kremlin ‘cowards’ on eve of husband’s trial – Times of India
MOSCOW: The spouse of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lashed out at Russian authorities Monday, on the eve of a brand new trial that might prolong his sentence by over a decade.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin‘s most vocal home critic, was jailed final February for 2 and a half years on outdated fraud prices after surviving a poisoning assault that he and the West blame on the Kremlin.
On Tuesday, a brand new listening to has been scheduled at his penal colony outdoors Moscow on further fraud and contempt of court docket prices in opposition to Navalny.
“Listen you, cowards and scoundrels! I demand that I am allowed to attend my husband’s trial,” Yuliya Navalnaya, 45, stated on Instagram.
Alexei and Yuliya have been married for greater than 20 years and have two kids collectively.
The contemporary trial can be held in his penal colony within the city of Pokrov outdoors the capital.
Navalnaya stated the brand new case is “so pathetic they are afraid to hold the trial in Moscow”.
“My husband is an honest man” Navalnaya stated. “And they are keeping him in prison because he is not afraid of this government”.
The fraud case in opposition to Navalny started in December 2020, whereas the 45-year-old was recovering in Germany after narrowly surviving a nerve agent poisoning.
Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for private use greater than $4.7 million in donations to his political organisations. The prices carry a most penalty of 10 years in jail.
Navalny additionally faces as much as six months in jail for contempt of court docket throughout considered one of his hearings final 12 months.
Navalny’s poisoning and arrest sparked widespread condemnation overseas in addition to sanctions from Western capitals.
After his arrest, Navalny’s political organisations throughout the nation have been declared “extremist” and shuttered, whereas many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.
