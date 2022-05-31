Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he has been charged in a brand new legal case and faces as much as 15 years in jail if discovered responsible.

In a publish on Instagram, Navalny mentioned he had been charged with creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate in direction of the authorities.

The cost comes on high of a nine-year sentence he acquired in March for fraud and contempt of court docket, earlier than which he was already serving a two and a half yr sentence.