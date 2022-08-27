Naveen Patnaik Launches “Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0” To Promote Youth Entrepreneurship

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik acknowledged that it’ll present entrepreneurial publicity to the younger minds.

Bhubaneswar:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched “Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0” a flagship initiative of Startup Odisha.

It goals at scouting grassroots innovators, ladies entrepreneurs, and selling entrepreneurship among the many youth.

The Yatra will cowl over 100 academic establishments in 30 districts over a interval of 60 days.

Launching the occasion, the Chief Minister acknowledged that it’ll present entrepreneurial publicity to the younger minds and set up the tradition of thought technology within the youth.

“The state has a mission of 5000 startups by 2025 and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront,” CM Patnaik mentioned.

The state has presently greater than 1300 acknowledged Startups producing 10,000 employments within the state. 40 per cent of the Startups are led by Women Entrepreneurs.

During the Yatra, Bootcamps will probably be organised at varied establishments throughout the State to encourage thought technology and to develop the spirit of entrepreneurship.

With Odisha being the hub of proficient and revolutionary minds, the concepts pitched at Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 van campaigns and bootcamps will probably be a catalyst in figuring out concepts and innovators throughout the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)