Naveen Srivastava appointed as new envoy to Nepal

New Delhi: India on Tuesday introduced the appointment of Naveen Srivastava, at the moment further secretary within the exterior affairs ministry, as the subsequent ambassador to Nepal.

Srivastava, who headed the East Asia division within the ministry, has performed a key function in diplomatic and army talks with China to sort out the army standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020. He is anticipated to take up his new project shortly, the ministry mentioned in a short assertion.

India formally proposed Srivastava as the brand new ambassador to Nepal forward of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s go to to Nepal on May 16. Besides a gathering between Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, the 2 international locations signed six agreements throughout the go to, together with one for the 490-MW Arun-4 hydropower venture.

Srivastava will succeed Vinay Kwatra, who turned international secretary this month, because the envoy to Kathmandu.

The East Asia division offers with China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea and Mongolia, and Srivastava is seen as an skilled China hand. This expertise is anticipated to turn out to be useful for his stint in Kathmandu in view of China’s stepped up efforts to extend its affect in Nepal’s politics and financial system.

Besides main the Indian aspect at conferences of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, Srivastava participated in conferences of Indian and Chinese army commanders to handle the standoff on the LAC. He additionally served as consul basic in Shanghai.

Deuba made a three-day go to to India final month, throughout which he held talks with Modi. The Indian chief’s return go to to Nepal was the primary throughout his second time period, and likewise the primary since journey was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi visited Nepal 4 instances throughout his first time period.

India and Nepal are at the moment repairing ties that have been hit by a number of controversies throughout the time period of former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was faraway from his publish in a vote of no confidence final 12 months. Oli’s authorities revealed a brand new political map of Nepal in 2020 that included the Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, triggering a row that lasted a number of months.