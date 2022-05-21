Navjot Sidhu Skips Dinner On First Night In Jail, Only Takes Medicine

Navjot Sidhu is prisoner quantity 137683 within the Patiala jail.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Navjot Sidhu didn’t have dinner on his first night time in Patiala jail in Punjab, information company PTI has reported. Sidhu was on Thursday sentenced by the Supreme Court to a one-year jail time period in a 1988 highway rage case.

Navjot Sidhu is presently lodged in barrack no. 10 on the central jail in Punjab’s Patiala. He is sharing the barrack with 4 different inmates.

On his first night time, Sidhu skipped his meal on the primary night time and solely had his medicines. The former Punjab Congress chief had already taken his dinner, experiences PTI.

Sidhu, who’s prisoner quantity 137683 within the Patiala jail, may also need to work within the jail.

The prisoners in Patiala jail earn Rs30-Rs 90 each day. For the primary three months, the convicts are educated with out wages. They earn Rs 30-90 each day after being labeled as unskilled, semi-skilled or expert prisoner.

Another high-profile prisoner lodged in Patiala jail is Shiromani Akali Dal chief Bikram Singh Majithia, who had contested in opposition to Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East within the Punjab Assembly polls. Sidhu and Majithia had each misplaced the elections to AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment within the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an insufficient sentence would do extra hurt to the justice system and undermine the general public confidence within the efficacy of regulation.

A 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, had died within the incident.

Sidhu started his political innings in 2004, contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Amritsar, the place he shifted his base from Patiala. He defeated Congress heavyweight R L Bhatia.

The former cricketer’s relationship with the Badal household soured despite the fact that the Shiromani Akali Dal was a BJP ally then. And then he had issues with the BJP after the celebration fielded Arun Jaitley from Amritsar within the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Though he was accommodated within the Rajya Sabha later, the maverick politician stop the celebration to hitch the Congress forward of 2017 Punjab polls.