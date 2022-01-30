Navjot Sidhu’s Pick To Fight Amarinder Singh In His Stronghold

Amarinder Singh had introduced in November final 12 months that he’ll contest from Patiala.(FILE)

New Delhi:

The Congress has fielded a former mayor of Patiala – who was welcomed by Navjot Sidhu within the occasion recently- towards Captain Amarinder Singh within the upcoming Punjab meeting election. Vishnu Sharma, a former mayor in the course of the Congress authorities in 2003, rejoined the occasion earlier this month.

He had stop reportedly resulting from a fallout with former Punjab Chief Minister Singh.

Amarinder Singh had introduced in November final 12 months that he’ll contest from Patiala, a pocket borough of the Singh household. He has received the seat 4 occasions and his spouse, Preneet Kaur, represented it for 3 years from 2014 to 2017. His announcement got here days after he introduced his personal political occasion – Punjab Lok Congress.

Mr Singh, who just lately stitched an alliance with the BJP for the Punjab election – an enormous political reorientation within the state – exited the Congress after being abruptly changed as Chief Minister in September. His feud with occasion’s Punjab unit chief Sidhu precipitated the disaster.

Earlier in April final 12 months, the previous Chief Minister had dared Mr Sidhu to contest the elections towards him from Patiala. He reportedly advised Mr Sidhu that he can be defeated as comprehensively as BJP’s General (retd) JJ Singh, who contested the 2017 election however completed with over 60,000 votes behind Mr Singh.

Navjot Sidhu will probably be preventing from Amritsar East, a seat he received comfortably in 2017 with no large face contesting towards him.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats will probably be held on February 20 and the counting will happen on March 10.