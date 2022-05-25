Navratilova baffled by SW19 points row

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova has expressed her bemusement at discuss star gamers might snub the Championships this summer season as a result of lack of rating factors.

It was confirmed on Friday the WTA and ATP wouldn’t provide any factors for the All England Club event after Wimbledon chiefs made the choice to ban Russian and Belarusian gamers from competing as a result of conflict in Ukraine.

Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka hinted on Monday she might skip the third grand slam of the season whereas even Briton’s Cameron Norrie conceded the Championships had been diminished to “almost an exhibition”.

“First of all I couldn’t care less if there were no points given,” Navratilova informed TalkTV.

“I always played for the trophies, not the points and not the money. So for me it was Wimbledon and nothing else, everything else came in second.

“So the factors, it isn’t an exhibition. I do not perceive that view, that gamers would not play as a result of there are not any factors. You are taking part in for laptop rating? I simply wished to carry that trophy, that great rose dish.”

Wimbledon’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus also faced opposition last month.

Meanwhile, the recent choice by the ATP and WTA to strip points from the tournament means Moscow-born Daniil Medvedev is set to become world No.1 again due to Novak Djokovic being on course to lose 2000 points he would otherwise be defending after winning the Championships last year.

“You have a participant like (Andrey) Rublev – he has written on the digicam ‘no to conflict’ and he cannot play, so it is simply there isn’t any profitable,” Navratilova added.

“There is not any great way out of it. It’s a nasty scenario. A horrible scenario with the conflict and a nasty scenario with Wimbledon making this rule and now one other iffy choice, not giving the factors.”