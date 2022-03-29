Navy Commissions Lethal Anti-Submarine Air Wing, Christened ‘Condors’

The INAS 316 will function the Boeing P-8I plane

The Indian Navy’s second P-8I plane squadron has been commissioned into the Navy in the present day. The ceremony for the Indian Naval Air Squadron 316 was held at INS Hansa in Goa, and Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, was the chief visitor, the Defence Ministry stated in an announcement.

INAS 316 has been christened ‘Condors’, whose insignia depicts a condor looking out over the huge blue expanse of the ocean. Condors are recognized for glorious sensory capabilities, highly effective and sharp talons and enormous wings, which symbolises the capabilities of the plane and envisaged roles of the squadron, the Defence Ministry stated.

The INAS 316 will function the Boeing P-8I plane, a multirole long-range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine warfare plane, which might be geared up with a spread of air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes.

This “game-changer” plane is a potent platform for maritime surveillance and strike, digital warfare missions, search and rescue, offering focusing on knowledge to weapon platforms and offering time-critical surveillance data, amongst others.

The squadron has been particularly commissioned to be the house for the 4 new P-8I plane to counter any risk within the Indian Ocean Region.

“India is the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region, which reflects our country’s ability to play an effective strategic role in the region, and need to expand its operational reach,” Admiral Kumar stated.

“The Indian Navy is integral to this commitment and in pursuance of this objective, commissioning of INAS 316 marked yet another milestone towards enhancing maritime security and surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region,” he stated.

INAS 316 is commanded by Commander Amit Mohapatra, an achieved Boeing P-8I pilot with in depth operational expertise. He has additionally flown maritime air platforms reminiscent of IL-38 and Dornier 228 and in addition commanded INS Baratang in addition to served because the Executive Officer of INS Tarkash.