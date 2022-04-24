Nawazuddin Siddiqui is frustrated by the kind of films that are succeeding at the box office: ‘Salaahiyat gayi tel lene’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will subsequent be seen in Heropanti 2, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the standing of Indian cinema. In an interview, he remarked that based mostly on the forms of movies presently performing effectively on the field workplace, it seems as if the viewers’s tastes have remained constant all through the epidemic.

It is extensively thought of that customers have been uncovered to quite a lot of cinema lately on account of the on-and-off lockdowns, which led in a rise in streaming content material. According to Nawaz, who spoke to Bollywood Hungama, this seems to be a fantasy.

“Pandemic ke baad 2 saal hum ghar mein rahe to poore globe ka cinema dekha hoga logon ne, toh kuchh salaahiyat aayegi, but jis tarah ki pictures abhi hit ho rahi hain, toh aisa lagta hai ki salaahiyat gayi. (Over the course of the pandemic’s two years, people were exposed to foreign cinema; one would expect them to gain a capacity to detect content, but considering the type of films that are becoming popular these days, that ability appears to have been lost.)

This year’s box office successes include RRR, The Kashmir Files, and, most recently, KGF: Chapter 2. Pushpa: The Rise and Sooryavanshi topped the box office last year.

Nawaz, who made his film debut in Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, has since delivered a succession of critically acclaimed performances in films including Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto, and the Netflix series Sacred Games. Additionally, he balances his discerning output with more mainstream films such as Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and the upcoming Heropanti 2, in which he stars as the antagonist.

He recently discussed his approach to commercial films in an interview with PTI. “There is a definite presentation of performers in business movies. That is a very distinct type. If you plan to use technique performing right here, you are a silly. The viewers for these movies is primarily involved in having a great time. Thus, for those who analyse my performances, chances are you’ll uncover quite a few flaws. “However, if you take it as pure entertainment, you’ll have a great time,” he explains.

