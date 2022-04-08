Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing ‘Laila’ in Heropanti 2: Many felt I’m displaying feminine qualities

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN._SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be taking part in the position of villain in Heropanti 2

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who’s at present gearing up for the discharge of ‘Heropanti 2’, has talked about his character Laila within the upcoming movie. He says that many thought he’s displaying female qualities and that is how engrossed he was within the position. The star is seen taking part in a ruthless don who has a female facet to him, his character is extraordinarily unpredictable and quirky.

Asked concerning the greatest problem he needed to face whereas perfecting the gait of the character, which needed to depict the facility of a don whereas retaining female magnificence, he mentioned “I incorporated the (traits of) the character in my real life. Laila’s walk and the feminine touch (in his manners) were prominently visible in my gestures.”

The actor, who’s popularly identified for entering into the pores and skin of his character earlier than reaching the units, adopted the same schedule for Ahmed Khan’s directorial enterprise.

Adding extra Siddiqui says, “Many asked me about the change in my body language, and told me that my walk is different from my usual style. Many thought I am displaying feminine qualities. That’s how engrossed I was in Laila’s role. I (dropped) the mannerisms after the shoot was completed.”

‘Heropanti 2’ sees Tiger Shroff‘s Babloo lock horns with Siddiqui’s Laila in a bid to cease cyber crimes the world over. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is all set to take us on an expedition. The music monitor of the movie is given by A R Rahman.

The movie is all set to be launched on April 29.