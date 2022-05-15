Nayeem Islam leaves Sri Lanka two down at lunch
Lunch Sri Lanka 73 for 2 (Kusal 27*, Nayeem 2-28) vs Bangladesh
Offspinner Nayeem Islam inflicted twin blows on Sri Lanka on the primary morning within the first Test in Chattogram because the guests went to lunch on 73 for 2. The well-set Oshada Fernando fell for 36, quarter-hour earlier than the break.
Fernando hit a six and three fours in his 76 ball-knock. He aggressively got here down the wicket in opposition to the Bangladesh spinners, hitting Taijul Islam for a six again over his head. His three fours got here from the third-man area. Mendis was unbeaten on 27, having struck only one boundary. Angelo Mathews was unbeaten, with out getting off the mark.
In his second spell, Nayeem struck instantly as he drew Fernando ahead, and took his outdoors edge on the defensive prod. He instantly took the assessment however replays confirmed that there was a transparent edge. Karunaratne too reviewed his resolution, with none luck.
The dwelling facet had a tough time with the evaluations once they misplaced two evaluations inside the twenty third over. Shoriful Islam was the bowler on each events. First, Fernando survived an lbw enchantment within the fifth over, when the ball pitched nicely outdoors the leg-stump. Then Mathews survived one within the twenty third over when the ball from across the wicket pitched outdoors the off stump.