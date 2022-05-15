Nayeem Islam leaves Sri Lanka two down at lunch

Lunch Sri Lanka 73 for 2 (Kusal 27*, Nayeem 2-28) vs Bangladesh

Offspinner Nayeem Islam inflicted twin blows on Sri Lanka on the primary morning within the first Test in Chattogram because the guests went to lunch on 73 for 2. The well-set Oshada Fernando fell for 36, quarter-hour earlier than the break.

The tragic information of Andrew Symonds’ passing in Queensland and the oppressive warmth and humidity dominated the morning conversations however Nayeem had the primary breakthrough when he received the Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne, who had made 428 runs within the earlier collection between the 2 sides final yr, lbw for 9. This was Nayeem’s first Test in a yr, coming in for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was injured throughout a DPL match final month.

Fernando hit a six and three fours in his 76 ball-knock. He aggressively got here down the wicket in opposition to the Bangladesh spinners, hitting Taijul Islam for a six again over his head. His three fours got here from the third-man area. Mendis was unbeaten on 27, having struck only one boundary. Angelo Mathews was unbeaten, with out getting off the mark.

In his second spell, Nayeem struck instantly as he drew Fernando ahead, and took his outdoors edge on the defensive prod. He instantly took the assessment however replays confirmed that there was a transparent edge. Karunaratne too reviewed his resolution, with none luck.