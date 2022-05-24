Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says Iranian authorities forced her to sign false confession as condition of release





Zaghari-Ratcliffe instructed the BBC that after touring to Tehran International Airport on the day of her launch, she was “made to sign [a] forced confession at the airport in the presence of the British government.”

“They told me that you won’t be able to get on the plane. And I knew that was like a last-minute game because I knew, they told me that they have been given the money. So, what is the point of making me sign a piece of paper which is incorrect. It’s a forced confession,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe instructed the BBC in an interview broadcast Monday.

The British-Iranian charity employee was accused of working with organizations trying to overthrow the Iranian regime. After being convicted and detained for practically 6 years, she was launched on March 16, 2022. On the identical day, the British authorities resolved a dispute with the Iranian authorities over a decades-old £400 million ($524 million) debt owed to Iran, which Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied was linked to the prisoner launch. The debt is for undelivered armored autos and tanks, initially ordered by Iran however canceled by the UK in response to the Iranian revolution of 1979, based on a analysis briefing revealed by the House of Commons Library.

Zaghari Ratcliffe instructed the BBC that when she met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 13, he stated her detention “was about the debt” that the UK authorities owed Iran.

A UK official instructed CNN on background that Zaghari Ratcliffe was requested to signal the doc on the airport underneath the specter of being prevented from leaving Iran. A UK official was current to assist oversee Zaghari Ratcliffe’s and fellow detained twin nationwide Anoosheh Ashoori’s departure from Iran. In an announcement, a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stated: “Iran put Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe through a horrendous ordeal, right up to the moment she left the country. Throughout that time the UK Government was working tirelessly to end her unfair detention, but it was always in Iran’s gift to release Nazanin and allow her to return to her family.” CNN has reached out to the Iranian Ministry for Foreign Affairs for remark. In her BBC interview, Zaghari-Ratcliffe burdened that each one “the false confessions that we have been exposed to” bear “no value.” “They are just propaganda for the Iranian regime to show how scary they are, and they can do whatever they want to do,” she added. Zaghari-Ratcliffe shared particulars with the BBC about her residing circumstances throughout her detention, saying that for about 9 months, she was saved in solitary confinement in a 1×2 meter windowless cell. “There is a reason they keep people in solitary and that is to confess to things they haven’t done. And it works,” she stated. She additionally spoke of a way of “responsibility” that she feels in talking about her detention so “at least that it doesn’t happen to other people.”





Source link