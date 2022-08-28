Nazem Kadri makes history with Stanley Cup stop at Canadian mosque

Hockey’s largest prize made historical past Saturday when NHLer Nazem Kadri brought Lord Stanley’s Cup to an Ontario mosque — believed to be the primary time the revered trophy had been in a Muslim home of worship.

The 31-year-old ahead, who won the Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in June, started his day with the trophy on the London Muslim Mosque, which he attended as a baby.

Kadri, whose household immigrated to Canada from Lebanon in 1968, is the primary Muslim and Lebanese-Canadian participant to win The Cup.

Kadri with Mayor Ed Holder contained in the London Muslim Mosque Saturday. AP

“To be the first person to do that, it’s an absolute privilege and an honor to be able to bring this to my community and my hometown,” the middle informed GlobalNews.

Hockey custom dictates every participant on the championship workforce will get a day with The Cup. After visiting the mosque, Kadri and The Cup rode on a firetruck in a parade by city to a park, the place the London, Ontario, native was awarded a key to the town.

“It’s part of my background, part of my roots and part of who I am. There’s a reason why I brought it out and showcased it because I think the community deserves it. They’ve been cheering me on from the start, so I wanted to share it with everybody,” he told NHL.com.

Kadri, who performed by damage in the course of the Stanley Cup finals, was one of many hottest unrestricted free brokers of the summer season, ultimately agreeing to a seven-year, $49 million take care of the Calgary Flames earlier this month.