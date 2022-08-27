Nazis, torpedo attack and alien detention: Why last Dunera Boy is grateful to Australia
“My mother said [that] there’s a war coming, it would be a good thing for me to get out. She had spent the First World War in Berlin, which wasn’t very pleasant. I was interned for four weeks in Britain when France fell in May 1940 and the newspapers carried on about thousands and thousands of enemy aliens being at liberty in Britain.”
Some 24 hours after the Dunera left Liverpool it was attacked by a German U-56 submarine. A torpedo hit with a loud bang however didn’t explode. During the voyage, Brent’s rucksack was taken from him and thrown away.
After a cease in Fremantle, he disembarked at Port Melbourne earlier than the ship continued to Sydney. Brent was despatched to Camp 2 at Tatura close to Shepparton and interned till January 1942. He studied after which served within the Australian Army. In 1945, after the conflict, he was entitled to a scholarship at Melbourne University. He then taught English to refugees and married his Australian spouse Jean, who he met on a ship on Sydney Harbour, after which taught in Saigon. They had three kids, Barbara, Peter and Joanna.
Asked what it felt wish to be the final of the Dunera Boys, he stated: “I think I chose my parents wisely.”
Were individuals suspicious of his German background? “I didn’t find that. I would go out dancing and I didn’t experience any hostility.
“Being sent to Australia was the best thing that could have happened to me at my age. I would have joined the army when I turned 18 in Britain and I give myself only a 50:50 chance of having survived the war. I had a much better life in Australia than I imagined had I stayed in Britain and survived. I was lucky to have been interned and sent to Australia.”
The memorial contains large-scale photographs of Dunera Boys disembarking at Jones Bay Wharf, artefacts and shows in addition to a big mannequin of HMT Dunera, constructed by a member of the Dunera household.
Dunera Association president Ron Reichwald, whose father was a Dunera Boy, stated the youthful boys noticed it as an journey. They had been in cheap form after they arrived given the circumstances, he stated.
“We are 99.9 per cent certain Bern is the last Dunera Boy in Australia,” he stated. “We have an archivist and researcher, and she has put together a dossier on each boy. She says there are only five left worldwide.”
The Morning Edition publication is our information to the day’s most necessary and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.