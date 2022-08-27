Nazis, torpedo attack and alien detention: Why last Dunera Boy is grateful to Australia

“My mother said [that] there’s a war coming, it would be a good thing for me to get out. She had spent the First World War in Berlin, which wasn’t very pleasant. I was interned for four weeks in Britain when France fell in May 1940 and the newspapers carried on about thousands and thousands of enemy aliens being at liberty in Britain.”

Bern Brent was 15 when he obtained out of Berlin in 1938.

Some 24 hours after the Dunera left Liverpool it was attacked by a German U-56 submarine. A torpedo hit with a loud bang however didn’t explode. During the voyage, Brent’s rucksack was taken from him and thrown away.

After a cease in Fremantle, he disembarked at Port Melbourne earlier than the ship continued to Sydney. Brent was despatched to Camp 2 at Tatura close to Shepparton and interned till January 1942. He studied after which served within the Australian Army. In 1945, after the conflict, he was entitled to a scholarship at Melbourne University. He then taught English to refugees and married his Australian spouse Jean, who he met on a ship on Sydney Harbour, after which taught in Saigon. They had three kids, Barbara, Peter and Joanna.