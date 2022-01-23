NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal gifts shoes, coat to little boy who was crying. Watch

Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq, just isn’t solely a former NBA icon however is a professional at successful hearts off the courtroom as nicely. In this video shared on Instagram, viewers can see how a little bit boy’s day was made when he got here throughout Shaq at a retailer the place he had come to get a brand new coat.

The caption to the video is sort of detailed and it explains how the little boy was being cranky till a tall man walked as much as him and requested him what was mistaken. It additional reads, “I couldn’t believe my eyes as I was crying. I told him I got in trouble from my dad for not listening while in the store. Shaq said “go give your dad a hug and tell him you’re sorry.” I did simply that as he lectured me about listening to my dad and mom and adopted with a query asking me why I did not get footwear as we speak. My dad and mom simply got here to get me a coat. Shaquille O’Neal then stated let’s go pick some footwear. He blessed me with two pairs of footwear, my coat and my dad some socks.”

The tiny fan was left gushing and additional added, “He even watched my basketball videos and told me I was a beast point guard.” The video is extraordinarily candy to observe and exhibits how the little boy reacted. It additionally showcases how adorably Shaq accompanied him to get him the footwear and coat that he very a lot deserved.

Watch it right here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 12, this video has acquired greater than 29,000 likes. It has additionally collected a number of supportive feedback from individuals who could not cease appreciating the game legend and the generosity that he’s well-known for.

“This man is amazing, he’s always blessing people and giving back! May God bless him with a long life,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Shaq is such a giver. God bless him and that family,” wrote one other. “Once in a lifetime talent/person. He’s beyond humbled and is always giving back. Much respect,” commented a 3rd.

