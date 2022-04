The content material initially appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians have once more been urged to proceed to adjust to the Covid 19 Safety Protocols, to make sure the security of everybody.

The enchantment has come from the SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins.

Lesley De Bique tells us extra in at present’s Covid-19 Update

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/COVID-19-UPDATE-508.mp3

