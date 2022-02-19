Americas

NBC’s Special Report for February 18th 2022 – NBC SVG

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham34 mins ago
NBC SVG

The Forestry Services within the Ministry of Agriculture is reiterating the enchantment for Vincentians to be looking out for Bush Fires in the course of the present Dry Season.

This enchantment was made by Director of Forestry Services, Fitzgerald Providence.

Recardo Wilson has extra in at this time’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/FORESTRY-AND-BUSH-FIRES-REPORT.mp3



Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

