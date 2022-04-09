NC man has grand plans with his wife after hitting a lottery jackpot for a 2nd time

A two-time North Carolina jackpot winner appears to be like ahead to treating his spouse to a grand getaway after his newest huge prize, N.C. lottery officers mentioned Friday.

Leonard Burch thought he scored $1,000 along with his $10 Jackpot 7s ticket Thursday evening, in response to a lottery news release.

He requested the clerk on the Highland Creek BP on Ridge Road in Charlotte to test the ticket to ensure, officers mentioned.

“There it is,” he mentioned the shop clerk informed him, in response to the lottery. “You won!”

Burch hit a $42,361 Fast Play jackpot, officers mentioned.

The Huntersville man beat odds of 1 in 240,000, in response to the Fast Play web page on N.C. Lottery.com.

Burch grew to become the one centesimal Fast Play jackpot winner for the reason that sport started in North Carolina one and a half years in the past, officers mentioned.

“On average, someone has won a jackpot about once a week,” officers mentioned within the information launch.

“The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won and it starts over at $20,000,” in response to the discharge.

The jackpot reached $40,882 on Saturday morning and was nonetheless climbing, in response to the Fast Play web page on NCLottery.com.

In July, the No. 7 additionally was good to Burch, officers mentioned, as he claimed a $100,000 prize within the Ultimate 7’s scratch-off sport. Odds in that sport stand at 1 in 3.12 million, in response to the Ultimate 7’s web page on the lottery web site.

As for his newest win, he took house $30,083 after taxes, officers mentioned.

That might imply a “good vacation” to Hawaii for him and his spouse, Burch informed officers when he claimed his prize.