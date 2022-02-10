NCF shares stories of 2021 with literary competition | Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation has prolonged the deadline for public participation within the Literary Arts mission “2021 – A Year to Remember”. Writers had been requested to seize important moments in 2021 through tales, poems and musings. These writings had been posted on the NCF’s web site www.ncf.bb. Now the general public should vote.

Members of the general public are invited to go to Literary Arts Showcase – National Cultural Foundation, Barbados (ncf.bb)to forged their vote for his or her favorite literary work. The authentic deadline date was February 5, however the public has been given extra time to have interaction. The new deadline is February 10.

Winning picks will probably be revealed in an upcoming NCF anthology.

The works of these featured authors will seem alongside Barbados ‘esteemed poet laureate Ester Philips whose poem “Endings” will seem as a particular entry within the anthology.

The yr 2021 has been a yr like none different for Barbadians because the nation confronted a worldwide pandemic, the impacts from a volcanic eruption and a devastating hurricane.

According to Cultural Officer within the Literary Arts, Karra Price, this mission, which is able to result in producing an NCF anthology, is all concerning the individuals and the way they confronted these challenges head-on.

“In a yr that has seen Barbadians face overwhelming challenges we have now additionally seen a spirit of endurance. This spirit, coupled with group togetherness has helped Barbadians climate the continued storms.

She added: “For the first time ever, we have a literary body of work written by the people and curated by the people.”