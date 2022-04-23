Ndoni Mcunu’s grief-stricken fiancé pays tribute to her wearing suit he bought for their wedding | News24

Ndoni Mcunu ‘s fiancé, Philani Mthembu, informed mourners he skilled real love of their relationship.

He paid tribute to her carrying a go well with he was to don at their wedding ceremony.

Mcunu died after a suspected gasoline leak on the Cradle Boutique Hotel in Krugersdorp.

When Ndoni Mcunu’s fiancé, Philani Mthembu, arrived at her memorial service on Friday, he was carrying the go well with he was speculated to be married in.

The couple was engaged to be married and busy planning their wedding ceremony, however Mcunu died over the weekend alongside her pal, S’phumelele Mnomiya, on the Cradle Boutique Hotel in Krugersdorp after a suspected gasoline leak.

“She had an energy and aura that introduced her before you met her. When we rekindled in 2018, I told her this time I will not take your love for granted. I told her that this time around it will be for a lifetime,” stated Mthembu.

He added throughout their final dialog, Ndoni was shouting at him

“She said to me the way you are telling me you love me, is like you are saying goodbye. That was the last time I told her I loved her. She always asked me from time to time why did I choose her. I said it’s quite simply … I said ‘I believe you’d be the greatest gift to my children’. I experienced unconditional love in all its facets.”

Her brother, Zibuko, stated: “Ndoni passed away in peace. She was not in pain. We went there and it was the most beautiful place. There were animals and huge fields … and I think it was a blessing that she was there.”

Reading a message from Mcunu’s mom, Professor Koleka Mlisana stated: “The unimaginable has happened and you have gone before me. I would not have prepared for this in anyway … thank you for being faithful to God, yourself and the world.

“In the brief time I had with you, you could have given me and Baba so many causes to be happy with you. On this World Earth day we bid you farewell my darling baby. I really like you. Me and your two brothers, Zibuko and Simo, will miss you ceaselessly. Be nonetheless.”

Mcunu shall be buried in La Lucia on 30 April.

