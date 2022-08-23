Nearly 100 dead in Afghanistan floods, officials say

The deaths occurred throughout 10 provinces over the previous 10 days, authorities stated, because the nation reels from an financial and humanitarian disaster exacerbated by Western sanctions imposed after the Taliban returned to energy final 12 months.

Deputy Minister of Disaster Management Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim instructed CNN emergency meals help had been dispatched to many flood-affected areas and support organizations had promised to ship emergency help however it is probably not sufficient.

“Winter is arriving soon and these affected families that include women and children do not have shelter to live under. All their agricultural farms and orchards have either been completely destroyed or their harvest has been damaged,” Muslim stated.

“If these people are not helped to get back to normalcy, their situation will definitely get worse in the coming weeks and months.”