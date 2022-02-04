Nearly 202,000 Ram Trucks Recalled To Tighten Loose Windshield Wiper Nuts

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling almost 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a unfastened nut that may cease the windshield wipers from working correctly.

The recall covers sure Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and a few 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs, all from the 2019 and 2020 mannequin years. Most are within the U.S., Canada and Mexico, however some are in different world markets.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms could loosen, probably inflicting a malfunction that may scale back visibility. That can enhance the chance of a crash, though Stellantis says it is aware of of no crashes or accidents.

Dealers will tighten the nuts. Owners shall be notified by a letter beginning March 18.

The recall comes after Stellantis, previously Fiat Chrysler, acquired greater than 700 experiences of wipers coming unfastened. The automaker opened an investigation in November and determined to do a recall on Jan. 20.

The recall is an growth of 1 from April 2020 wherein greater than 425,000 light-duty Ram pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs have been recalled for a similar drawback.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.