Nearly 500 migrants push across border to Spanish enclave of Melilla

A report variety of migrants have crossed the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, authorities mentioned.

Officials say 491 individuals made the crossing on Wednesday, whereas dozens had been injured, together with 16 Spanish Civil Guard officers.

Sabrina Moh, the Spanish authorities consultant in Melilla, has expressed her shock that round 2,500 had tried to enter the enclave in “broad daylight”.

“Nearly 500 are believed to have entered”, the native authorities mentioned in an announcement.

Spanish officers additionally mentioned that some migrants used “great violence” to “overwhelm the Moroccan security forces who were trying to prevent them from reaching the fence”.

Some individuals allegedly used “hooks” or “threw stones” at border authorities earlier than climbing the six-metre-high fence.

The final mass try to cross the excessive border fence to Melilla befell final October when an estimated 700 individuals tried to succeed in the Spanish enclave.

Both Melilla and Ceuta are house to hundreds of Sub-Saharan migrants who collect in massive teams to leap the border, earlier than reaching mainland Spain and different components of continental Europe.

The momentary migrant centre in Melilla has the capability to host simply 480 individuals.

In the entire of 2021, a complete of 1,092 migrants managed to enter Melilla, a 23% lower in comparison with 2020, in accordance with the Spanish Interior Ministry.