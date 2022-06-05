Nearly 60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island while en route to Malaysia: Police

Fifty-nine Rohingya individuals have been found on a Thai island, saying they have been deserted by traffickers en path to Malaysia, a senior police officer mentioned on Sunday.

The group — amongst them 5 youngsters — have been discovered on Koh Dong island within the southern Satun province on Saturday, mentioned lieutenant normal Surachet Hakpan.

Each yr, hundreds of the principally Muslim minority Rohingya individuals, closely persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, danger their lives in months-long costly journeys to achieve Malaysia over Thailand’s seas.

Police mentioned they’d been charged with unlawful entry and will face deportation to Myanmar following a courtroom case.

“We are providing humanitarian assistance and will investigate whether they are victims of human trafficking or if they entered illegally,” Surachet mentioned.

The group appeared “starving and was likely to have had no food for three to five days,” a police assertion mentioned.

Group members informed officers their boat was amongst three vessels carrying 178 people who had left Myanmar and Bangladesh, having paid an agent round 5,000 ringgit ($1,300) for the journey.

The first two boats carrying 119 individuals have been stopped and arrested by Malaysian authorities, in line with the Thai police assertion.

The boat’s crew then determined to desert these onboard on Koh Dong island — telling them that they’d reached Malaysia, the group informed officers.

The incident comes after the our bodies of 14 Rohingya individuals, together with youngsters, have been found washed up on a seaside final month after they tried to flee Myanmar.

Hundreds of hundreds of Rohingya individuals fled a navy crackdown within the nation in 2017, bringing with them harrowing tales of homicide, rape, and arson.

Those nonetheless in Myanmar are extensively seen as interlopers from Bangladesh and are largely denied citizenship, many rights and entry to healthcare and schooling.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a key vacation spot for Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

In 2019, a Thai boat captain was charged with smuggling 65 Rohingya individuals from Myanmar after their vessel was shipwrecked on an island off the coast of Satun province.

The identical space was the hub of a multimillion greenback trafficking route, which unraveled in 2015 after the invention of mass graves of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants alongside the border with Malaysia.

