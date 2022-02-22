Nearly 600 migrants rescued off Italy’s Calabria: Coastguard

Nearly 600 migrants packed into overcrowded fishing boats in dangerous climate had been rescued in a single day off the coast of Calabria, Italy’s coastguard mentioned Tuesday, including that one physique had been discovered.

The 573 migrants had been discovered aboard “two overloaded fishing boats and left at the mercy of waves with unfavorable weather conditions that were expected to worsen significantly,” it mentioned in a press release.

A big ship and three patrol boats aided within the rescue, which happened about 110 kilometers (70 miles) off Cape Spartivento on the southern tip of Calabria, it mentioned.

Among these rescued was a physique of a migrant who “had already been dead for a few days,” based on witnesses, the coastguard mentioned.

A patrol boat rushed one other migrant in want of quick medical care to the Calabrian port of Roccella Ionica.

The group included 59 minors, most of whom had been unaccompanied by members of the family.

The ship was on its approach to the Sicilian port of Augusta the place the migrants will probably be disembarked, the coastguard mentioned.

Winter climate has not been a deterrent for migrants crossing the Mediterranean this yr regardless of freezing temperatures and tough seas.

So far this yr, some 10,570 migrants have reached Europe by sea, and greater than 1,400 others have tried crossings by land or air, based on the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Some 229 have died or gone lacking within the try to succeed in the continent.

