Nearly 80,000 affected by second Transport for NSW tolling error

Around 78,000 New South Wales drivers have been affected by an e-toll accounts situation that precipitated prospects to be incorrectly charged for unpaid journeys incurred by different drivers.

It’s the second tolling error recognized by Transport for NSW in simply two weeks, after the division recognized greater than 45,000 prospects had been being incorrectly debited on account of an automated top-up situation final week.

The error was recognized on the identical day the state elevated the value of travelling on most of Sydney’s toll roads, with some rising by as much as 12 cents.

Around 78,000 prospects have been affected by a brand new tolling error found by Transport for NSW on Friday. Credit:Wolter Peeters

Those affected by the e-toll error have been re-credited, however some refunds associated to the automated top-up situation which noticed commuters overcharged with duplicate transactions stay excellent with Transport for NSW saying the method had been “expedited”.