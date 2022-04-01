Nearly 80,000 affected by second Transport for NSW tolling error
Around 78,000 New South Wales drivers have been affected by an e-toll accounts situation that precipitated prospects to be incorrectly charged for unpaid journeys incurred by different drivers.
It’s the second tolling error recognized by Transport for NSW in simply two weeks, after the division recognized greater than 45,000 prospects had been being incorrectly debited on account of an automated top-up situation final week.
The error was recognized on the identical day the state elevated the value of travelling on most of Sydney’s toll roads, with some rising by as much as 12 cents.
Those affected by the e-toll error have been re-credited, however some refunds associated to the automated top-up situation which noticed commuters overcharged with duplicate transactions stay excellent with Transport for NSW saying the method had been “expedited”.
Transport for NSW Chief Operations Officer Howard Collins stated a assessment into the latest points was ongoing and that it associated to the roll-out of a brand new tolling account administration system.
According to an announcement from Transport for NSW issued on Friday, the transition to the brand new system was “essential” to make sure the safety and privateness of shoppers.
“Transport for NSW apologises unreservedly once again to all our customers affected
by these unacceptable errors. We continue to do everything we can to minimise any
further customer impacts,” Mr Collins stated.
As of Friday, the price of travelling on the Eastern Distributor rose by 9 cents, from $8.56 to $8.65. Travelling on the Cross City Tunnel now prices $6.14, up from $6.06.
Frequent travellers on the Hills M2 will bear the brunt of the largest hike with the cost rising from $8.45 to $8.56, whereas NorthConnex jumps by 12 cents, from $8.44 to $8.56.