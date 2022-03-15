Nearly 89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees fleeing Russian invasion: Govt

Nearly 89,000 Britons have expressed curiosity in internet hosting Ukrainian refugees, as a part of a authorities program for households to absorb these fleeing Russia’s invasion.

The Home Office informed AFP that 88,712 folks had expressed curiosity by Tuesday morning — lower than 24 hours after the launch of the “Homes for Ukraine” program.

The scheme permits people, charities, group teams and companies to volunteer lodging for refugees for no less than six months.

It is open to Ukrainian nationals and their fast members of the family and can permit them to stay and work within the UK for as much as three years and entry healthcare, advantages and training.

Hosts, who might be given £350 ($457) a month, should submit the names of these they want to sponsor, with NGOs and charities working to establish these most in want.

The UK has confronted criticism over its coverage in direction of these fleeing the violence in Ukraine, with locations restricted to those that have already got household within the nation.

