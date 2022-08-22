Nearmap to chart new path with nod to $1b takeover

The board of Nearmap is backing a takeover bid from US non-public fairness group Thoma Bravo that values the Perth-founded firm at greater than $1 billion.

Nearmap revealed final week it had granted the tech-focused investor due diligence after it lobbed the $2.10-a-share non-binding money takeover proposal in July.

The supply represents a 67 per cent premium to the aerial imaging and geospatial mapping and know-how firm’s six-month quantity weighted common value earlier than information of the supply was disclosed.

Directors of the Nearmap who maintain simply over 7 per cent of the corporate— together with Perth enterprise veteran Ross Norgard — on Monday stated they’d agreed to promote into the supply.

Mr Norgard is a long-time investor and director of the corporate, and with a 4.9 per cent stake stands to gather $52 million from the takeover.

Nearmap chief government Rob Newman stated the corporate had constructed a powerful place within the location intelligence business.

“Our business model is proven in Australia and our ambition to continue to grow rapidly in North America aligns well with Thoma Bravo’s future ambitions for the business,” Mr Newman stated.

“The proposal from Thoma Bravo is a strong demonstration of the success of our strategy and the capability of our people.

“We expect the location intelligence and aerial imaging market in North America to undergo change and consolidation over the next few years, which will present organic and inorganic opportunities for Nearmap.”

Camera Icon Nearmap gives high-quality 3D aerial imagery captured by fixed-wing airplanes protecting areas the place many of the inhabitants in Australia, the US and New Zealand reside Credit: Supplied/Nearmap / TheWest

The firm, which was based in Perth in 2008 however is now based mostly in Sydney, gives high-quality 3D aerial imagery captured by fixed-wing airplanes protecting areas the place many of the inhabitants in Australia, the US and New Zealand reside. The pictures can be found through subscription to a various consumer base.

Thoma Bravo senior Partner A.J. Rohde stated it could proceed scaling up Nearmap for its subsequent chapter as a personal firm

“We believe Nearmap’s insights are increasingly mission-critical to enterprises and the use cases rapidly evolving, as evidenced by the Company’s accelerating adoption with blue-chip customers in North America,” Mr Rohde stated.

The proposal is predicted to be put to Nearmap shareholders in November. The Foreign Investment Review Board and US regulators should additionally approve.

“Beyond regulatory approvals … we think this is essentially a done deal,” Macquarie Research stated in a be aware to shoppers.

San Francisco-based Thoma Bravo has $US100b ($141b) below administration. and is headed by founders and managing companions Carl Thoma and Orlando Bravo.

In current years, the agency has been significantly busy, snapping up software program and cybersecurity corporations. Just two weeks in the past, it deepened a wager on the latter sector, one of many huge winners of the pandemic, by shopping for US firm Ping Identity for $US2.4b.

Over the previous 20 years, it has acquired or invested in additional than 380 software program and know-how firms representing over $US190b of worth.