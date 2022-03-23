Nearshoring in Colombia: Investment Passes $1bn in 2 yrs

Investments from corporations selecting to nearshore in Colombia have exceeded USD 1 billion in little over two years. That reportedly got here within the wake of the present administration starting to closely promote nearshoring in Colombia, resulting in 60 corporations establishing operations within the nation because the starting of 2020.

Bogota, the capital of Colombia

Nearshoring is the method of corporations transferring worth chains – particularly the likes of manufacturing amenities – nearer to their dwelling base. It is most frequently used to discuss with US and Canadian corporations transferring components of their operations from Asia to Latin America, nonetheless it will possibly imply any related relocation efforts.

In basic, nearshoring is partly undertaken as a response to rising manufacturing prices in Asia, in addition to to alleviate a number of the dependency on Asian markets that governments and corporations in North America and Europe have developed over current years.

However, it additionally supplies corporations with the comfort of getting operations based mostly nearer to dwelling, that means staff are in related time zones and distances to markets for manufactured items are a lot shorter.

According to a report from La Republica, because the Colombian authorities started selling nearshoring in Colombia in 2019, the nation has attracted a complete of USD 1.072 billion in funding from 60 corporations beforehand recognized as being robust prospects for selecting to nearshore to the nation.

That is little multiple third of the 165 corporations which have reportedly proven energetic curiosity in nearshoring in Colombia, from amongst greater than 900 contacted by funding promotion physique ProfessionalColombia – suggesting that considerably extra funding could possibly be forthcoming within the close to future.

“Colombia has stood out in the region for maintaining political stability and solid institutions. In addition, its strategic location in the middle of the Americas positions our country as the best point for the regional supply of goods and services throughout Latin America, offering companies competitive logistics,” Flavia Santoro, president of ProfessionalColombia, was quoted as saying by La Republica.

According to the report, among the many 60 corporations which have begun the nearshoring course of or signed contracts and dedicated to nearshore in Colombia, the commonest sectors represented are agroindustry, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and metalworking.

Quoted in La Republica, María Claudia Lacouture, government director of the Colombo American Chamber of Commerce, was eager to level out the favorable situations on provide for corporations contemplating nearshoring in Colombia.

“The most recent U.S. State Department’s investment climate report highlights Colombia as an optimal destination for attracting capital that offers ideal conditions for companies already located, and those looking to relocate or invest in the country,” she was quoted as saying.

Nearshore Colombia: nation very best vacation spot for nearshoring in Latin America

While Mexico tends to be the primary identify on folks’s lips in the case of US corporations nearshoring worth chains to Latin America – thanks in no small half to the proximity and powerful financial ties between the 2 nations – Colombia can also be a powerful prospect providing a variety of advantages to corporations that relocate there.

A map of Colombia displaying key cities

As said by Santoro, Colombia’s geographic location on the assembly level between North and South America, provides it explicit logistical benefits, notably if major items sources elsewhere in South America are wanted for manufacturing or manufacturing.

The nation additionally boasts main ports serving each the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, offering quick access to markets in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, whereas common every day flights between main Colombian and US cities imply the 2 nations are only some hours away for enterprise journeys.

As Samtoro additionally highlighted, Colombia has loved extended financial and political stability, having been led by elected governments constantly because the Nineteen Fifties. While it faces related challenges to many creating economies by way of corruption, Colombia additionally boasts comparatively sound establishments.

That was highlighted within the US State Department’s 2021 Investment Climate Statements: Colombia, revealed in November 2021, which states:

“Colombia’s legal and regulatory systems are generally transparent and consistent with international norms. The country has a comprehensive legal framework for business and foreign direct investment (FDI).”

That identical report additionally highlights the work finished in Colombia to advertise enterprise and international direct funding (FDI), together with creating environment friendly capital markets.

As the report states, that’s partially because of a sequence of financial liberalization reforms launched within the Nineties, in addition to the nation’s success in lowering the risk posed to main city facilities by irregular armed teams.

The nation can also be a serious ally of the United States and European Union, with US President Joe Biden lately designating Colombia a “major non-NATO ally” in a mark of the shut political and financial ties between the nations.

The success seen in attracting corporations to nearshore in Colombia comes at a time when nearshoring in Latin America is receiving growing consideration and assist.

In January, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Mauricio Claver-Carone announced that the institution is offering to help fund transfers of value chains for corporations dedicated to nearshoring in Latin America.

“I am not [just] talking about nearshoring, thinking only of the United States, but also of Spain. If there are Spanish companies that have invested their value chain in China or other Asian countries and want to transfer that chain to Latin America, the IDB will finance it. I believe that Europeans are beginning to see this as an opportunity,” he stated on the time.

