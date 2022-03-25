Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is found guilty in contributions probe

toggle caption Brian Melley/AP

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was convicted Thursday on prices that he lied to federal authorities about an unlawful $30,000 contribution to his marketing campaign from a overseas billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

A federal jury in LA deliberated about two hours earlier than discovering the nine-term Republican responsible of concealing info and two counts of creating false statements to authorities. Fortenberry was charged after denying to the FBI that he was conscious he had acquired illicit funds from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

Fortenberry confirmed no emotion as the decision was learn however his youngest daughter started sobbing uncontrollably within the entrance of the gallery as her mom tried to console her. After the jury left the courtroom, Fortenberry walked over to his spouse and the 2 of his 5 daughters who have been current and clasped them in a hug.

Outside the courthouse, Fortenberry stated the method had been unfair and he would enchantment instantly. He wouldn’t say if he would droop his marketing campaign for reelection, saying he was going to spend time together with his household.

“I’m getting so many beautiful messages from people literally all around the world, who’ve been praying for us and pulling for us,” he stated.

The decide set sentencing for June 28. Each depend carries a possible five-year jail sentence and fines.

It was the primary trial of a sitting congressman since Rep. Jim Traficant, D-Ohio, was convicted of bribery and different felony prices in 2002.

Fortenberry, 61, didn’t testify however his attorneys argued at trial that he wasn’t conscious of the contribution and that brokers directed an informant to feed him the data in a 10-minute name to set him up.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins stated there was ample recorded proof within the case and the jury’s swift verdict vindicated the prosecution’s efforts.

“Our view is that it was a simple story,” Jenkins stated. “A politician caught up in the cycle of money and power. And like I said, he lost his way.”

The trial might all however finish the political profession of a congressman seen as a dependable conservative who coasted to simple wins however is not a well-recognized title outdoors of Nebraska. Felons are eligible to run for and serve in Congress, however the overwhelming majority select to resign below risk of expulsion.

Fortenberry took an enormous political hit when prosecutors introduced the costs, and his indictment already divided Nebraska Republicans who backed him for years within the conservative district. Many outstanding Republicans have endorsed state Sen. Mike Flood, a conservative state lawmaker and former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, for the congressional seat.

Prosecutors argued Fortenberry lied about what he knew concerning the illicit donation throughout an interview at his Lincoln dwelling in March 2019 and a follow-up assembly 4 months later in Washington concerning the contribution acquired at a Los Angeles fundraiser.

Defense attorneys stated Fortenberry’s flaw was voluntarily assembly with brokers and prosecutors to assist their probe and having a defective reminiscence.

Celeste Fortenberry, the lawmaker’s spouse, was the ultimate witness within the case and testified that her husband did not even bear in mind the day they met. She stated he loathed making fundraising calls and was typically on “autopilot” when he carried out them.

Lawyers on each side of the trial targeted their closing arguments on one such name with Dr. Elias Ayoub, who held the fundraiser for Fortenberry at his Los Angeles dwelling in 2016.

Ayoub, who was cooperating with the FBI, instructed Fortenberry throughout the secretly recorded name in June 2018 that he distributed $30,000 to pals and kinfolk who attended the fundraiser so they might write checks to Fortenberry’s marketing campaign.

The physician stated the cash had been supplied by an affiliate of theirs and doubtless got here from Chagoury, who lives in Paris. Chagoury admitted in 2019 to funneling $180,000 in unlawful marketing campaign contributions to 4 campaigns and agreed to pay a $1.8 million high-quality.

The three males within the alleged scheme to funnel the cash to Fortenberry have been all of Lebanese descent and had ties to In Defense of Christians, a nonprofit Fortenberry supported that was dedicated to combating non secular persecution within the Middle East.

Fortenberry requested Ayoub on the cellphone name to arrange one other fundraiser with supporters of their trigger.

In 2019, Fortenberry denied to FBI brokers that he acquired any funds from a overseas nationwide or by way of so-called conduit contributions, the place the cash was distributed to straw donors.

Fortenberry, who was unaware brokers had recorded his name with Ayoub, stated it will be “horrifying” if the physician had made such a declare concerning the supply of the funds.

Defense legal professional John Littrell stated the recording of the decision solely depicted what was heard on Ayoub’s finish and never what Fortenberry, who had poor cellphone reception, heard.

If Fortenberry had not heard as few as three essential phrases, he might have missed what Ayoub was attempting to inform him about the place the cash got here from, Littrell stated. The proven fact that Fortenberry did not bear in mind the decision greater than a 12 months later was comprehensible, he stated.

“This is a memory test every one of us would fail,” Littrell stated.

Littrell stated the $36,000 his consumer raised in Los Angeles — most of it illegally — was a drop within the bucket for a congressman in an uncompetitive district with a wholesome battle chest. He stated jurors ought to imagine what most witnesses stated about Fortenberry: he was an trustworthy man of integrity.

“Do you think he would put his reputation on the line for $30,000 when he had $1.5 million?” Littrell stated. “That’s not possible.”

Jenkins countered that Fortenberry’s squeaky clear repute was on the root of his lies.

“You build up that much of a reputation, you have a lot to lose,” he stated. “That’s not a justification for lying; that’s a motive for lying.”

Patty Pansing Brooks, a former legislator who’s looking for the Democratic nomination for the congressional seat, thanked the jury and provided “thoughts and prayers” for Fortenberry and his household.

“It’s time for Nebraska to elect new leadership. I will serve with integrity and fight for all Nebraskans,” she stated in an announcement.