Nebraska Revises Mascot Hand Gesture to Avoid Ties to White Supremacy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a change to its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker to remove confusion in regards to the which means of a hand gesture he makes that some folks join with white supremacy.

In the unique depiction of the mascot, which debuted within the early Nineteen Seventies, Herbie’s left handcrafted the “OK” signal with the index finger and thumb forming a closed circle. In latest years, some hate teams have come to make use of the gesture as an indication for white energy — three straight fingers make a ‘W’ and the circle shaped subsequent to an prolonged finger make a ‘P.’

Herbie’s left hand now makes the well-known “We’re No. 1″ signal together with his index finger raised.

“The concern about the hand gesture was brought to our attention by our apparel provider and others, and we decided to move forward with a revised Herbie Husker logo,” Nebraska Athletics stated in an announcement to The Associated Press. “The process of changing the logo began in 2020, and we updated our brand guidelines in July of 2021. The revised logo is now the only Herbie Husker mark available to licensees.”

LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 17: The mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers lead the staff to the stadium earlier than the sport towards the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The change was first reported by the online news site Flatwater Free Press.

The Anti-Defamation League lists the OK hand gesture in its Hate Symbols Database and explains the altered which means originated on an web bulletin board 5 years in the past.

The ADL description: “A common hand gesture that a 4chan trolling campaign claimed in 2017 had been appropriated as a symbol meaning ‘white power.’ Used by many on the right — not just extremists — for the purpose of trolling liberals, the symbol eventually came to be used by actual white supremacists as well. Caution must be used in evaluating instances of this symbol’s use.”

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 14: The mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs earlier than the sport towards the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The revision to Herbie was so delicate that Scott Strunc of Omaha, proprietor of one of many largest Huskers merchandise shops, stated he didn’t discover it till it was proven to him by a reporter.

Strunc stated he had no thought the OK signal might have a distinct which means. He stated he understands why the college made the change.

“It’s just the world we live in,” Strunc stated.