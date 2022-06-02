NED vs WI, 2nd ODI: Brandon King Rules As West Indies Secure Series Win Over Netherlands | Cricket News

An outstanding unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 118 between Brandon King and Keacy Carty steered the West Indies from potential embarrassment in Amstelveen to a 5 wicket victory over Netherlands within the second one-day worldwide on Thursday. The two got here along with the West Indies in deep trouble at 99 for 5, chasing what seemed to be a comparatively easy goal of 215. King was the extra vigorous of the pair, clubbing three sixes and 9 fours in his unbeaten 90-ball 91, whereas Carty performed the anchor function, accumulating 43 from 67 balls.

With 4 wanted to win and 28 balls remaining, he hammered a brief ball from Duff excessive over midwicket to register his solely six and seal the win that provides the West Indies an unassailable 2-0 win within the three-match sequence.

The Dutch, who gained the toss and selected to bat first, had began the match in spectacular vogue as Vikramjit Singh (46) and Max O’Dowd (51) added 101 for the primary wicket.

Once they each fell — O’Dowd the primary of 4 victims for left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (4-39) — the remainder of the batting struggled.

Scott Edwards, who got here in at three, battled laborious and was final out for 68 however even he discovered it tough to get the bowling away, mustering however a single boundary in his 89-ball knock.

The Dutch bowlers settled properly to their job of defending such a small complete and had been buoyed by the early dismissal for 18 of Shai Hope who made a century in Tuesday’s seven-wicket win.

Logan van Beek picked up two wickets and, at 99 for 5, it regarded as if Pieter Seelaar‘s aspect would possibly steal the match and sq. the sequence however King decreed in any other case.

Promoted

The sequence concludes in Amstelveen on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)